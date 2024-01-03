Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Gurugram, Jan 3 (PTI) A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster’s murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel here months after she was granted bail, police said on Wednesday.

Five people allegedly took Divya Pahuja to the hotel on Tuesday night and shot her in the head.

Gurugram Police arrested three of them while they were taking her body from the hotel in a car to dump it, police said.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja in June last year, about seven years after she was arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Mumbai Police had arrested her, her mother and five policemen who had allegedly killed the gangster.

According to the Mumbai Police, Gadoli had been lured into a trap with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja and killed in a fake encounter.

Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli, Mumbai Police had said.

Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but he hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Pahuja as honey trap, as per the Mumbai Police.

"We have arrested three accused involved in the murder of Pahuja. Further probe is underway," said Bhupender Singh Sangwan, DCP, west.

Police are investigating the case and questioning the arrested accused. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK