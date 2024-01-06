Divya Pahuja murder: Main accused disposed weapon, 2 others took body in car

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) The main accused arrested in ex-model Divya Pahuja’s murder has revealed that he disposed of the crime weapon on Old Delhi road here while his accomplices took the body in a car, police said on Saturday.

While the blue BMW car, which was used to transport Divya's body, was recovered from Punjab, the Gurugram Police are yet to trace the body and nab two other accused -- Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra.

On January 2, Divya was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and allegedly shot dead inside room number 111, police said.

According to new revelations by the main accused, hotel owner Abhijit Singh, he had thrown the murder weapon and other items, including Divya’s second phone and her ID card, on Old Delhi road, the investigating officer said.

Abhijit disclosed that he along with Gill and Bandra reached Old Delhi Road later in the night after the murder, the officer said, adding that Gill and Bandra dropped Abhijit there and left with Divya’s body still in the boot of the car.

The police conducted searches on the Old Delhi road three times but could not find the murder weapon and Divya’s belongings, the officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuously conducting raids in search of Gill, a lawyer by profession, and Bandra. Till now, Abhijit, Hemraj and Omprakash have been arrested in connection with the case, the officer said.

The houses of the two absconders in Hisar and Mohali were also raided by the SIT.

In a CCTV footage, Abhijit and Divya can be seen reaching the hotel and Gill is also present with them. After reaching the counter, Gill took a bag from Abhijit and they went towards the rooms.

Another footage shows the suspects, including Abhijit, purportedly dragging Divya’s body wrapped in a white sheet through the hotel lobby to the BMW car, police had said.

Divya was in jail for seven years for conspiring a “fake encounter” of her partner gangster Sandeep Gandoli in Mumbai with Gurugram police and rival gang leader Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar on February 6, 2016.

At the time of Gandoli’s killing, Gujjar was in prison but had hatched the plan with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Divya.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against five police personnel, Divya, her mother and others. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Divya in June, 2023. PTI COR NB NB