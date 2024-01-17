Divya Pahuja murder: Pistol used to shoot dead ex-model recovered in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) A pistol used to shoot dead ex-model Divya Pahuja in a hotel room here was recovered from Old Delhi road on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The murder weapon was recovered after conducting a large-scale search operation in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, they said.

Divya’s body was recovered from a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district on January 13, 11 days after she was shot dead inside a room in Hotel City Point.

The main accused, hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56) was produced in court today after completing 13 days in police remand. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

Advertisment

Balraj Gill (28) who disposed of Divya’s body in the canal, is also on police remand and he will be produced in court on Thursday, they added.

Police claimed that during his 13-day police remand, Abhijeet confessed to crime that he had shot dead Divya and on his disclosure, the murder weapon was recovered.

A senior investigating officer said Abhijeet told police that he had shot Divya due to “personal reasons” while earlier he had said that Divya was blackmailing him, so he killed her.

Advertisment

Till now Gurugram Police have arrested six people -- Abhijeet, his partner Megha, Gill, Hemraj, Omprakash and Pravesh -- in connection with the case.

Abhijeet has allegedly procured the murder weapon from Parvesh who was arrested on January 12.

Ravi Banga who disposed of the body with Gill at the behest of Abhijeet is still at large and police are conducting raids to nab him, they said.

Advertisment

“A total of six accused including Abhijeet have been arrested by Gurugram Police in Divya Pahuja’s murder. Banga will be arrested soon and the further probe is underway,” ACP crime Varun Dahiya said.

Divya was in jail for over seven years for conspiring a “fake encounter” of her partner gangster Sandeep Gandoli in Mumbai with Gurugram police and rival gang leader Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar on February 6, 2016.

At the time of Gandoli’s killing, Gujjar was in prison but had hatched the plan with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Divya.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against five police personnel, Divya, her mother and others. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Divya in June, 2023. PTI COR NB