Divyang children need society's support, not sympathy: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday said that children with disabilities are "more exceptional than ordinary" and require society's support rather than sympathy.

Speaking at a World Disability Day felicitation ceremony organised by a local organisation, Bagde said it was essential to instil confidence in children with disabilities.

"They must believe that they can achieve anything if given the opportunity," he said, adding that many of them "can touch the sky" when provided with the right environment.

The governor interacted with several children during the event and said persons with disabilities often possess cognitive, emotional or sensory abilities that exceed those of others.

"Their challenges are greater than those faced by most people, yet they continue to prove themselves time and again," he said.

Bagde urged society and institutions to work with commitment towards protecting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

Earlier in the programme, the governor felicitated children selected for the 'Vishva Divyang Samman'. He also attended a separate event of the 'Bhartiya Divyang Sangh', where he honoured several individuals with disabilities. PTI AG KSS KSS