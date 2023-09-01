Divyangjans exempted from motor vehicles tax in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Divyangjan ownership type motor vehicles will be exempted from payment of motor vehicle tax in West Bengal, a state transport department notification said.

All motor vehicles registering authorities in the state have been directed to act accordingly, the notification dated August 29 said.

The notification issued by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan said motor vehicles registered under the ownership type Divyangjan are exempted from payment of the tax under the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Act till the date a Divyang person is its registered owner.

It also said that applications are being received from persons with benchmark disabilities for recording the ownership type as 'Divyangjan' in registration certificates of motor vehicles owned by them to avail various exemptions granted by the government.

The notification said the central ministry of heavy industries has facilitated motor vehicles of persons with minimum 40 per cent orthopaedic physical disability to be considered as Divyangjan as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018.

It said the union ministry of road transport and highways in its advisory dated February 3, 2023 had advised state governments to extend various benefits to vehicles owned by persons with benchmark disabilities. PTI RG KK KK