Divyangs hold protest against Maharashtra govt over financial aid, other demands

Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) Several differently-abled persons on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex here against the Maharashtra government to press for their various demands, including monthly financial help of Rs 6,000.

Advertisment

The protesters, who gathered under the banner of Vidarbha Viklang Sangharsh Samiti at the entry gate of the assembly complex, raised slogans against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in the state and sought a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their pending demands.

Apart from Rs 6,000 per month financial help under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, the protesters demanded Rs 2,50,000 fund for marriage of the specially-abled persons, and kiosks to be set up near bus stops to run businesses.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. PTI CLS NP