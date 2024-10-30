Diwali an opportunity to help deprived, needy and share happiness with them: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Diwali and said the festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and needy and share happiness with them.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, "we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony", she said.

This festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and needy, and share "our happiness with them", the President said in a message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm, Murmu said.

"This festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Various communities in India and abroad celebrate this festival with great zeal," she said, adding that this festival also kindles hope for a brighter future.

"Let us be proud of the glorious heritage of India. With faith in goodness, let us celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and responsible society," Murmu said while extending Diwali greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD