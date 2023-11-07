Diwali bonus for MCD employees: We are trying to fix system gradually, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Hailing the AAP-led MCD's decision to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the municipal corporation is doing "good work" in the city.

Kejriwal said that they "are trying to fix the system gradually".

In a short online press conference, he lauded the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees from three different categories and daily-wage workers.