Diwali bonus: Rs 31k for BMC, BEST staffers, Rs 34.5k for Navi Mumbai civic body employees

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000 for its staff for Diwali.

"Each eligible BMC officer and employee along with teachers and non-teaching staff of aided private primary and secondary schools, including teaching assistants and education service workers will receive Rs 31,000 as ex-gratia. Ex-gratia will also be given to shikshan sevaks and employees of teacher training institutes (aided and unaided)," a BMC release said.

In addition, community health volunteers (CHVs) will be given 'Bhai Dooj' gift of Rs 14,000, while kindergarten teachers and helpers will receive Rs 5,000, the release added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have extended Diwali greetings to all BMC officers and employees, it said.

A statement from Shinde's office said while bonus of Rs 31,000 has been announced for employees of BMC and BEST, the amount is Rs 24,500 for those in Thane Municipal Corporation and Rs 34,500, the highest, for those in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shinde also holds the urban development portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

"The deputy chief minister has issued orders to all civic body chiefs about the decision on the bonus," the statement from Shinde's office added. PTI KK PR BNM