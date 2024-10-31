Diwali celebrated amid festive fervour in Nagaland

Kohima, Oct 31 (PTI) Diwali was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Nagaland on Thursday.

Advertisment

During the day, people were seen busy buying earthen lamps and firecrackers. By evening, houses were lit with decorative lights, diyas and candles.

The administration banned the use of firecrackers, but the skies were lit with fireworks.

Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended greeted people on the occasion.

Advertisment

"As the lights of Diwali illuminate our homes and hearts, may you all be blessed with abundance, good fortune, and prosperity in every endeavour," the governor said.

CM Rio said, "I share your joy in celebrating the Festival Of Lights." He also hoped that peace and harmony would exist in every home and that the celebration will be joyful.

Rio also wished everyone a safe and blessed Diwali. PTI NBS NBS SOM