Diwali celebrated with enthusiasm across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Rajasthan on Thursday.

Markets were vibrant and bustling until late Wednesday night with people flocking to buy new clothes, sweets, firecrackers and other festive items.

Heavy traffic congestion was also witnessed last night, particularly in the walled city where market associations have made special decoration and lightings like every year.

The walled city's markets, including Kishanpole Bazaar, Chaura Rasta, Johri Bazar, and Tripolia Bazar were adorned with lights, attracting large crowds at night. MI Road and other markets outside the walled city were also decorated. At the same time, fireworks lit up the sky.

Simultaneously, tight security measures were placed throughout Jaipur with a significant number of police officers deployed to maintain order during the festive season. DGP UR Sahoo said that additional policemen were deployed at crowded locations such as the walled city, markets, railway stations and bus stands.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders extended Diwali greetings on X. PTI SDA MNK MNK