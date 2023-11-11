Diwali eve rush slows down traffic on Delhi roads

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Massive traffic snarls were reported in several parts of the national capital, including Ghazipur and Nangloi, on Saturday as people thronged the markets on Diwali eve.

Advertisment

The traffic was very heavy on the Ghazipur border towards Ghaziabad from Delhi. Commuters were stuck there for hours and took to social media to share their woes.

Some X users wrote that they were stuck in traffic jams for one hour on the Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur market. They claimed that sellers in Ghazipur flower market illegally encroached on the road causing a long traffic jam and leading to inconvenience for commuters.

"Massive traffic jam near Anand Vihar. Huge traffic jam near Ghazipur towards Ghaziabad-Meerut Road. Stuck there for over one hour," a person wrote on X. Sunil Yadav, who was going to Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad from Vasant Vihar, said, "The traffic was very heavy on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It took me over half an hour to pass the stretch which generally takes around 5-10 minutes." People also complained of massive traffic congestion in the Nangloi area.

Advertisment

An X user said the entire road towards Peeragarhi and Nangloi Najafgarh Road was fully jammed for two hours.

Commuters daily face a lot of problems and waste their time as well as money, another user wrote on X.

"It's been 20 minutes that we are stuck in traffic near Mandawali Metro Station, despite having two police stations just two and five minutes away. One ambulance is also stuck and unable to move at all," one of the users mentioned on X.

Advertisment

The commuters also complained about traffic on GT Road from Shakti Nagar to Gurmandi, Ashok Vihar, Mangolpuri flyover, Jwala Heri market in Paschim Vihar, Ghanta Ghar at Subzi Mandi, at Kanhiya Nagar, and Keshav Puram.

The traffic was also heavy on Friday after the city received intermittent rain showers.

The Delhi Police had also issued an advisory suggesting that a high volume of traffic is expected in view of the festive season and advised commuters to take public transport.

"Pre-Diwali high volume of traffic is expected on the city roads, especially around shopping malls and around busy high footfall market areas including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Central Market Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Tilak Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

"To avoid inconvenience, save time, fuel and reduce pollution, the general public is advised to utilise the services of public transport like bus, metro and carpool etc. Connecting with the social media services of Delhi Traffic Police and traffic helpline will further help in planning a hassle-free travel accordingly," the advisory had said. PTI NIT RPA