Diwali: Jaipur-based organisation makes 3 lakh 'diyas' using cow dung

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) More than 3 lakh 'diyas' were made utilising cow dung by the Shri Krishna Balram Gau Seva Trust for Diwali, a spokesman of the Hare Krishna Movement, which runs the trust, said on Sunday.

The dung was sourced from the Hingonia Gaushala. The trust was roped in by the Rajasthan government and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in 2016 to manage the gaushala located near here. The facility has more than 13,000 cows.

"We have prepared more than 3 lakh lamps from cow dung. For this, our volunteers were engaged for several days. This was to give a message about cow protection," the spokesman said here.

Flour, wood powder and gum guar powder were mixed with the dung in a certain quantity to prepare the 'diyas', he said.

"This mixture was given a beautiful shape of lamps with a machine operated by a hydraulic system. Approximately, 11 lamps were made in a minute," the spokesman said, adding that the lamps can be used as fertilisers for plants.

He said that most of the 'diyas' were distributed among followers, while some were sold in the market at a reasonable price.

The Hare Krishna Movement runs the famous Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir here.