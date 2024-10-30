'Diwali Mela' exhibition showcases products made by Thane jail inmates

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) The central jail in Maharashtra's Thane has organised an exhibition-cum-sale of various items made by the prison inmates.

The week-long exhibition 'Diwali Mela', organised outside the jail complex, was inaugurated on Tuesday. Various items made by inmates of the Thane Central Jail, including earthen lamps, sky lanterns and furniture are on a display. Jackets, cotton towels and bakery products, including oats biscuits, are also on sale there.

Some voluntary organisations provide training to the inmates in creating such handcrafted items, a release by the District Information Office said on Wednesday.

The exhibition was opened by Thane collector Ashok Shingare. Thane Central Jail's superintendent Rani Bhosle was also present. PTI COR NP