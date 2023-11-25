Diwali: Mumbai fire brigade gets 280 emergency calls between Nov 9-15

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The Mumbai Fire Brigade received 280 calls related to fire, including 79 due to firecracker bursting, during this year's Diwali period between November 9 and 15.

Advertisment

Diwali was celebrated nationwide on November 12 this year, while 'Diwali padwa', also called 'Balipratipada', which fell on November 14, was celebrated with great fanfare across Maharashtra.

"The 79 calls were high when compared to 65 in 2021 and 37 in 2022. Of the 280 calls, two calls were classified as level one, which needs deployment of at least four fire tenders, while one was designated level two, resulting in eight fire engines being sent to the spot," an official said.

The 79 calls included 27 on November 12 on the day of Diwali, 19 on November 14 and 13 on November 13, he said.

Advertisment

The high number of calls related to firecracker bursting came despite strict directives from the Bombay High Court in view of the deteriorating air quality of the metropolis.

While 78 calls were received on November 12, a total of 68 were received on November 13 and 43 on November 15, as per MFB data.

During this period, a 95-year-old woman died in a blaze in a 11-storey building in Vile Parle in the western part of the city, while four persons were injured in separate incidents, the official said.

On the day of Laxmi Puja, the city saw 27 fires, including one caused by a rocket that flew into the balcony of a 13th floor flat in Jogeshwari West, officials said. PTI KK BNM BNM