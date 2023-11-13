Diwali pollution: Mumbai police register 784 offences for violation of HC directives on firecrackers

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Mumbai police registered 784 offences and took action against 806 people for violating the Bombay High Court's directives about bursting firecrackers during Diwali, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police action was taken between November 10 and 12, the official said.

Concerned by the poor air quality in the city, the Bombay High Court had last week issued directives for the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali.

While hearing a bunch of petitions, including one taken up by it on its own (`suo motu') concerning the rising air pollution in Mumbai, the court had directed that firecrackers could be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Advertisment

The city police were asked to take action against people violating air pollution-related norms, the official said.

Accordingly, 784 offences were registered at different police stations across the city and action was taken against 806 persons, the official said.

Of the violators, 734 were fined for causing air pollution, he said, adding that the drive will be continue for the next few days during the festive season. PTI DC ARU