Advertisment
National

Diwali rush: DMRC to add 60 trips on Tuesday, Wednesday to ease congestion

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Metro crowd

Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will introduce additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion in view of festive season, officials said.

Advertisment

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has urged people to commute using public transport to avoid traffic and pollution.

The DMRC, in a post on X, said, "Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters."

Advertisment

According to officials, there are around 4,000 daily trips of metro.

"Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the metro. Let's make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride," it added.

Delhi metro Diwali DMRC festive season Delhi Metro train services Delhi metro timing Delhi metro Diwali Timing
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe