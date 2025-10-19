Diwali symbolises victory of knowledge over ignorance: Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, saying the festival symbolises victory of knowledge over ignorance.

In his message, he said, "Deepawali is a time when the values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity ' deeply ingrained in our civilisation and ethos, shine forth as we share and extend our support to the needy and underprivileged sections of society".

Radhakrishnan said this year, as we celebrate Deepawali, let us all shun negativity and Adharma to adopt positivity and Dharma, not only for our own individual good but also for the overall progress of the nation.

Separately, former president Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and daughter on Sunday met Radhakrishnan at the vice president enclave to exchange festive greetings. PTI NAB NB NB