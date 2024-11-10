Diyas to set Varanasi's ghats aglow on Dev Deepavali

Varanasi (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Extensive preparations are on to illuminate Varanasi's ghats on the occasion of Dev Deepavali on November 15 with millions of diyas crafted from cow dung and made by women from self-help groups.

Currently, 25 families from seven self-help groups are focused on producing 30,000 such diyas. Previously, these women would earn around Rs 400-500 for Dev Deepavali, but now, through this initiative, they are making Rs 4,000-5,000, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The women now receive large orders in advance, a shift from earlier days when they had to sell lamps door-to-door.

Radhika from Aharak village thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for its support and said she no longer has to go door-to-door and instead secures pre-orders, significantly boosting her income.

This newfound self-reliance is not only uplifting these women but also benefiting their families directly.

Through the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, the Yogi government has created new pathways for employment and empowerment of women.

The women involved in this mission are now earning higher incomes by producing and selling eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung, providing them with a sustainable, environmentally conscious source of income, the statement said.

On November 15, Dev Deepavali celebrations in Kashi will light up the ghats with 1.2 million diyas, including those crafted from cow dung. PTI COR NAV AS AS