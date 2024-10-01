DJ sound systems prohibited during religious processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) To regulate the use of disk jockey (DJ) sound systems and firecrackers, the Hyderabad police has issued orders prohibiting them during all religious processions in the city.

In a notification issued on September 30, City Police Commissioner CV Anand in exercise of powers conferred on him under relevant sections of the Hyderabad City Police Act and under the BNSS informed the public in general, and the organisers in particular, that the use of DJ sound systems, DJ sound mixers, Sound amplifiers and other high sound generating equipment, appliance or apparatus or contrivance which is capable of producing or reproducing the sound are prohibited during religious processions in Hyderabad city.

As part of steps to control sound pollution during religious processions, the use of sound systems will be permitted but it will be restricted to the sound decibel limits, the notification said.

The use of firecrackers was also prohibited only during all religious processions in Hyderabad city, he said in the notification.

Violations of these instructions regarding DJ systems and firecrackers will lead to penal action under the provisions of Hyderabad City Police Act, BNS, BNSS, Environmental Protection Act and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, among other rules, it said.

The notification shall come into force with immediate effect and will apply to all religious processions in Hyderabad city.

In a meeting of all stakeholders convened by the Hyderabad Police Chief on September 26, almost all the participants, political parties and heads of organisations, unanimously agreed on preventing the use of DJ system and fireworks during religious processions and that strict measures need to be taken to enforce it.

The use of DJ system is harmful to the human body besides causing lot of noise pollution, the notification said.

Further it was also noticed that the youth tend to be overexcited and indisciplined whenever DJ system is played at extremely high volume.

This can result in confusion, improper communication among the procession organisers and other government departments i.e., Police, Revenue, GHMC, etc., and this can further result in lack of proper monitoring of the movement of the procession, thereby increasing the chances of uncontrolled behaviour by the participants and even to the extent of creating law and order issues, the notification said.

It was further pointed out that there has been an exponential increase in complaints made by public through various channels, including 'Dial 100' about noise pollution in their residential areas, leading to health issues in old people and residents and disturbance of children's education.

The use of firecrackers in a procession route filled with hundreds and thousands of people is also full of danger, it said.

All SHOs and Additional Inspectors of Law and Order police stations of Hyderabad City will immediately serve this notification on all religious processions organisers as well as suppliers of DJ sound systems/DJ sound mixers/sound amplifiers/other high sound generating equipment, appliance or apparatus or contrivance which is capable of producing or reproducing the sound and suppliers of fireworks, it added. PTI VVK VVK ROH