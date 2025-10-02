DJ system electrocutes 2 men to death in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Two men were electrocuted after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension wire while unloading a sound box from a DJ system following an idol immersion here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4 pm in Shahpur village when the victims, identified as Vijay Kumar Saroj (35) and Shani Gautam (18), were returning to the village after the immersion, Raniganj Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhat Kumar Singh said.

As they were taking down the sound equipment from the DJ, both came in contact with the overhead high-tension wire and suffered severe burns. They were rushed to the Raniganj trauma centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police added. PTI COR ANM ANM SKY SKY