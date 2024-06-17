DJ taken into custody for 'consuming drugs' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) A disc jockey (DJ) was taken into custody here for allegedly consuming drugs--cocaine and cannabis-, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau said on Monday.

According to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), the DJ, who came under their scanner was found frequently visiting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas after consuming drugs.

"Based on intelligence, 16 people who have been associated with drugs and visiting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas were called. They were tested for drug consumption and two people including the DJ tested positive for cocaine and cannabis," a release from the TGANB said.

They were taken into custody and a case was registered against them in Madhapur Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, it said.

The TGANB further said it is working hard to fight the drug menace in top institutes and schools, adding Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in schools and colleges should give information to the local police or TGANB in case of suspicion.

They should employ retired police officers in case they are not able to collect information, it said.

"Sometimes senior students use their juniors to smuggle drugs and cigarettes by bullying. In case they are students, we will not be disclosing their names," the TGANB said. PTI VVK VVK SS