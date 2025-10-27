DJB begins work on 10 decentralised sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) With the aim of cleaning the Yamuna River, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has started working on the construction of 10 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) in the city, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, instead of traditional sewage treatment plants (STPs), which require a large space and investment, DSTPs will be installed along the drains and other areas where the sewage infrastructure is lacking.

"Tenders have been floated for the major Najafgarh drainage zone, the Tikri Kalan areas in Outer Delhi and a few villages like Jaunti, Rindhala, Nizampur and Sawda," a government official said.

The DSTPs will overall increase the sewage treatment capacity of the city by around 30 million gallons per day (MGD), as per the tender.

Last week, water minister Parvesh Verma stated that the Delhi government has initiated a fast-track programme to bridge a 400 MGD gap in sewage treatment through new projects to upgrade the DJB’s existing network.

Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire amount of sewage generated by the city. So, to increase its overall sewage treatment capacity, several STPs are being enhanced, and new DSTPs are being approved. DJB has 37 STPs, which are largely operated and maintained by private companies, Verma had said.

As part of efforts to clean the river, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in May gave a nod to installing 27 DSTPs across the city.

According to the board’s officials, these projects will cater to around 35 lakh people residing in Outer Delhi areas such as Najafgarh, Chattarpur, Matiala, Bijwasan, Mundka, and Narela. PTI SSM NB