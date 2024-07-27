DJB chief calls for urgent meeting after Delhiites stunned with ‘blue water’ from taps

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi water minister Atishi has directed the chief secretary to convene an urgent meeting after complaints of blue foam water coming from taps of houses in Peeragarhi emerged.

According to a statement, the situation came to light after a video circulated on social media showing blue foamy water flowing from taps of houses in Peeragarhi.

Mentioning the urgency, it was stated, "This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in the future. This needs to be addressed immediately." The minister directed the chief secretary to call an urgent meeting of all senior officials from concerned departments, the statement said.

"The chief secretary is directed to convene a meeting with senior officials, crack down on polluting units, and submit a detailed report by Monday, July 29, 5 pm," it said. PTI NSM NB