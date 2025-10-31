DJB collects Rs 35 crore from water bills after launch of late payment surcharge waiver scheme

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Since the launch of the late payment surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme on water bills, 20,980 customers have availed the benefits, government officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has collected around Rs 35 crore in revenue and given a rebate of about Rs 96 crore so far.

Under the new scheme, consumers are required to pay only the principal amount, while the entire surcharge is being waived off as a one-time relief measure. The LPSC scheme offers waivers on late payment surcharges for consumers who voluntarily clear their old water bills. It primarily targets domestic consumers who have accumulated arrears over the years.

Out of the total pending dues of Rs 16,000 crore, the government aims to recover Rs 5,000 crore of the DJB after waiving the late payment surcharge, which amounts to Rs 11,000 crore.

"To boost public awareness, the government is also considering incentives for meter readers and billing staff based on recovery efficiency – encouraging proactive consumer engagement and faster collections," Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said.

The government will also be giving advertisements on DTC buses, Delhi Metro, FM radio, newspapers and digital platforms, along with partnerships with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and community groups, the minister added.

On October 14, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a complete waiver of late payment surcharges of water bills running into over Rs 11,000 crore for domestic consumption till January 31 next year.

Of the total 29 lakh registered water consumers, around 15 lakh accounts have pending dues, which are eligible for rebates under the domestic category.

"Since the scheme's rollout, consumers have already availed rebates worth Rs 96.30 crore, and Rs 32.79 crore has been successfully collected by the DJB. We expect recoveries to rise significantly after the next billing cycle, once consumers receive updated bills reflecting the waived surcharges," Verma further said. PTI SSM SSM KSS KSS