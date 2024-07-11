DJB driver held, JE booked for taking bribe to clear bills

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested a driver and booked a jal board junior engineer for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear pending bills of Rs 30 lakh of a water-tanker owner, officials said Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said the driver, identified as Niranjan, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a wanter-tanker owner from Mandawali in east Delhi.

Verma said this is the first case registered by the ACB under the newly-enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023. Teams are conducting raids to nab Delhi Jal Board Junior Engineer Sandeep Shekhar, he said.

During preliminary interrogation, Niranjan said he demanded the bribe at Shekhar's instance in lieu of clearing the complainant's pending Rs 30 lakh for water tankers hired from him since 2022, Verma said.

Verma said when the complainant visited Shekhar requesting him to clear the bills, the officer asked him to meet Niranjan.

When the complainant met Niranjan, he allegedly demanded an illegal gratification of 10 percent of the total pending bills, Verma said.

As part of assurance, he got cleared the bills of around Rs 14 lakh and told the complainant to pay Rs 1.4 lakh before approving the remaining bills, the officer said.

Aggrieved, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Branch which laid a trap to nab the accused.

The trap was executed following the provisions of newly enacted Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, including section 105 (the scope of audio-video recording during search and seizure) and the whole process was recorded, Verma said.

He said this was the first case under the BNSS registered by the ACB since it came into force in the country.