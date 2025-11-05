DJB employee murder case: Accused nabbed, robbed items recovered

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of the Delhi Jal Board's assistant engineer, whose decomposed body was found at a flat in Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

On the night of October 31, Suresh Kumar Rathi (59) was found dead inside his residence in Sector-22 in Rohini.

"He was serving as an Assistant Engineer with the DJB. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Begumpur police station," he said, adding that multiple teams were immediately formed after the registration of an FIR.

The teams carried out extensive investigations that included examining CCTV footage from around Rathi's house, conducting local inquiries, and analysing technical surveillance data.

"During the probe, the police zeroed in on a suspect, Bunty (44), a resident of Lakhi Ram Park in Aman Vihar in Delhi. Based on the technical and human intelligence inputs, he was traced and apprehended," the officer said.

During sustained interrogation, Bunty confessed to having murdered Rathi with the intention of robbing him, the police said.

Further probe revealed that the accused had recently become acquainted with Rathi and had been planning to rob him for a few days. On October 31, Bunty visited Rathi's residence at night, killed him before decamping with jewellery and cash from the flat, they said.

"All the robbed items, including jewellery and cash, have been recovered from the accused. The police also seized two mobile phones and the scooter used in committing the crime," the officer added.

According to the police, Bunty is a habitual offender and has a criminal background. He has been previously involved in three other criminal cases.

Further investigation is underway to verify the chain of events and to determine whether the accused had any accomplices or had sold any of the stolen property before his arrest, the officer added.