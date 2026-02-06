DJB forms inquiry committee to probe biker's death in Janakpuri pit: Water minister

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has set up a committee to probe the death of a motorcyclist who allegedly fell into a construction pit dug by the water agency, cabinet minister Parvesh Verma said.

Verma said the inquiry committee will submit a report on the incident by the same evening.

A motorcyclist, Kamal, died on Friday morning after allegedly falling into a pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. In a post on X, Water Minister Verma said, "DJB has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident. The committee has been directed to inspect the accident site immediately and review safety arrangements, barricading, signage and traffic management." Verma added that the committee will verify compliance with all safety norms, fix responsibility wherever lapses are found and recommend strict corrective and disciplinary action. The Delhi minister said he will be visiting the construction site.

Urban Development minister Ashish Sood also said that the Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident.

"I visited the accident site and also met the family members of the deceased. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi government stand with the family. Order has been issued for a probe of the incident, and the guilty will be punished strictly," Sood said in a post on X.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB but also suspects foul play in the biker's death.

Police received a call regarding the incident around 7 am and police personnel reached the spot to find the body inside the pit along with his motorcycle. Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, worked at a call centre of a private bank, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded, a senior police officer said.