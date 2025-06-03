DJB issues advisory on fraudulent water supply disconnection calls, messages

New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding recent incidents involving fraudulent calls being made to disconnect water services unless immediate water bill payments are made.

The DJB, which is in charge of water supply across the city, has around 29 lakh registered customers with several residents having complained about improper billing. Some of these customers have been receiving messages on registered numbers stating that their water connection will be disconnected.

On Monday, Water Minister Parvesh Verma had stated that this matter will be investigated by the DJB.

"These calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages are not authorised by the DJB and are indeed attempts to extort money under pretenses. Payment over phone calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages under threats of disconnection is not authorised by the DJB through any third party or individual," the DJB said in a statement.

All official DJB communication is conveyed through written notices or official digital channels, it added.

"No payments should be made based on such suspicious calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages without proper verification. If such a call or message is received, no personal or financial details should be shared, the DJB added.

The statement further added, "Such calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages should be immediately reported to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or on www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Verma has announced that the DJB will introduce a bill waiver scheme under which all the domestic water bills will be addressed and reduced by around 90 per cent.