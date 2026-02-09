DJB pit death: Non-bailable warrants issued against 2 contractors; custody extended of another

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued non-bailable warrants against two contractors in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker after falling into an uncovered DJB pit in the Janakpuri area, an officer said on Monday.

The police have also extended judicial custody of a third accused, and sent to judicial custody a labourer, who has been accused of failing to report the fall to authorities in time.

The warrants have been issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, who are brothers, the officer said.

The police remand of Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a subcontractor, was extended by one day, the officer said.

Yogesh, a labourer who was allegedly present at the spot when the biker fell into the pit, was remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee, fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer work in Janakpuri in the early hours of Friday.

The police had earlier said that Yogesh, despite becoming aware of the incident after being alerted by a security guard, did not inform authorities and instead called Prajapati. He also allegedly misled the victim's family when they came searching for him during the night.

Prajapati was arrested for allegedly failing to alert police or emergency agencies despite knowing about the fall hours before the incident was reported. Yogesh was arested later from Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR was registered at Janakpuri Police Station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and DJB officials.

The police said efforts are on to trace the contractors against whom NBWs have been issued. PTI SSJ VN VN