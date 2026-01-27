DJB plans capital-wide borewell survey amid rising concerns over drinking water supply

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) In a bid to address future drinking water needs of the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is planning an extensive survey of borewells to ascertain the volume of groundwater extraction, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, with limited water sources of its own, the city's dependence on groundwater is likely to increase in the future, prompting the need for a new borewell policy.

"By 2051, the population projection is 3.21 crore for which approximately 1,566 MGD of water will be required. With no new sources of water expected to emerge in the near future, the supply needs would be primarily dependent on groundwater," a government official said.

The DJB currently operates 10 water treatment plants (WTPs) producing around 990-1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, which includes 135 MGD from tubewells.

According to the latest data provided in its statistical handbook, 21,477 tubewells are situated across the capital for irrigation purposes.

Recently, during a Yamuna action plan review meeting, future prospects of the drinking water needs of the national capital were also discussed.

"The DJB has engaged a central government public sector unit -- WAPCOS -- to conduct an extensive borewell survey in the national capital to make future water usage policy," the official said, adding that the water sample survey will take around 20 months to complete.

With increasing dependence on groundwater extraction, the Delhi government is planning to launch a comprehensive borewell policy, under which rules are being framed on authorised and unauthorised boring in the city, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had announced earlier this month.

"Under the new borewell policy, a provision of self-declaration of borewells may be included. This will help in identifying the exact number of operational borewells in the city," officials said.

The Delhi government is also likely to begin talks with Haryana on the old water sharing agreement, they added.

Officially, Delhi has around 5,000 borewells but experts suggest the actual number is much higher.

According to a 2024 report by the Central Ground Water Board, Delhi extracted more groundwater than it recharged. The report mentioned that out of 34 assessment units (tehsils) of Delhi, 14 units have been categorised as 'over-exploited', 13 as 'critical', and two as 'semi-critical', while five units have been marked 'safe'.