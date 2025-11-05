DJB plans overhaul of its IT systems, cloud-based monitoring of projects

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board is planning to hire a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to overhaul its IT systems and create a system of cloud-based online monitoring of projects, according to officials.

The board manages all the water and sewer related projects in the city, having approximately 29 lakh registered customers.

"The proposed engagement involves the end-to-end transformation of DJB's existing IT ecosystem. Tender has been floated inviting bids for a program implementation unit," a DJB official said.

According to the plan, the project includes takeover and enhancement of existing applications and development of citizen-centric platforms.

"Among the citizen-centric applications, the DIB plans to transform its water quality monitoring systems, tanker booking systems, borewell permission systems etc," the tender said.

The program implementation would include, real-time maintenance work order allocation and tracking, geo-tagging and comprehensive field reporting capabilities, it added.

In the past few months, the government has announced several initiatives in the water sector, including LPSC waiver, GPS-fitted water tankers, fixing of water and sewage pipelines and increasing its sewage treatment capacity by upgrading STPs, officials said.

The move is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and restore public confidence in the city's water management system.

DJB maintains a 14,697-kilometer piped network covering 93 per cent of Delhi's population. Water is distributed through underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations. PTI SSM NB