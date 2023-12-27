DJB to begin campaign to identify all sewer networks to minimise leakage issues

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board will soon begin a campaign to identify all sewer networks so that leakages can be reduced, sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The 'walk the sewer network' campaign is slated to begin in the first week of January, 2024.

"In the campaign, all sewer networks will be identified by engineers so that the issue of sudden leakages can be tackled better. The pipelines sometimes get old and it is not easy to identify since the sewer networks are not planned," a source at DJB told PTI.

"The lines are changed whenever an issue arises, but with this campaign the problem can be minimised," the source said.

Advertisment

According to the source, the DJB's 'Maintenance Week' campaign that deals with providing assistance on water and sewer-related issues has been extended till December 31. "This campaign is all about identifying the critical areas in the zones and rectifying it in a speedy manner," the source said.

On Tuesday, the DJB also started a 'Jan-Sampark camp' at more than 150 locations across the national capital.

According to officials, the board has been reaching out to all its consumers at over 150 locations for information and grievances pertaining to billing, new connection, disconnection and metre-related issues. PTI ABU ABU SKY SKY