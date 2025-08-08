DJB to crack down on illegal borewells: Water Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday announced that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is forming an enforcement team to curb illegal borewells across the city.

The announcement came in response to growing concerns over depleting groundwater levels in the national capital raised by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Verma stated that while illegal borewells pose a serious issue, an abrupt shutdown of all borewells would lead to widespread disruption.

"We are trying to provide water to every household. So, borewells should be allowed under regulation. A policy is being formulated to regularise them. Seizing all borewells all of a sudden will cause problems," Verma said.

The new enforcement teams will inspect hotels and commercial establishments that either rely on groundwater or procure water from tankers without availing DJB water connections, he added.

Hitting out at Leader of Opposition Atishi, the water minister further said, "In unauthorised colonies of Delhi the previous government used to carry out work of water and sewer lines without any planning and vision." According to Verma, a water pipeline in Sangam Vihar area was laid but could not be commissioned because of multiple leakages.

"After initial Rs 7 crore was spent on new line, additional Rs 4 crore were demanded to plug the leakages. Pipelines were laid so that rates were raised but the network was not connected to main supply," Verma added.

According to Verma, the water losses in the last 10 years increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

"Since coming to power we have launched an app, GPS fitted water tankers and several other steps towards better facilities. If we cut the water loss from 40 per cent to 10-15 per cent, supply situation will improve," he said.

The water minster also said that Wazirabad water supply improvement project has been revived with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and alleged that previous government asked "commission" from the bank.

"Previous government demanded 6 per cent commission from ADB regarding Wazirabad water treatment plant. The ADB withdrew from the project saying it wont work with such a government," Verma said Within a week of formation of BJP govt, ADB bank contacted us and work has stated. Because they knew that work will progress and payments will be made, he added.

Atishi protested to the remarks made by Verma in assembly. PTI SSM NB