DJB to set up 5-MGD RO plant for Chhawla BSF camp

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will construct a five-MGD Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant to address water supply concerns at the Chhawla BSF camp, the utility's vice chairman, Somnath Bharti, said on Friday.

The camp, housing around 5,000 personnel and their families, lacked a water connection from the DJB, prompting the need for intervention. BSF officials called on Bharti on Friday who advised them to apply for water connections for uninterrupted supply, a DJB statement said.

The DJB's plan to alleviate the water shortage includes the construction of the 5-MGD (million gallons a day) RO plant near the Najafgarh drain. With the tender process completed, construction is set to commence within a month.

This RO plant, located just 600 metres from the camp, will not only cater to the Chhawla BSF Camp but also benefit 36 villages in Najafgarh and Matiala constituencies, along with nearby colonies.

To ensure consistent water supply, the DJB will lay a one-kilometer connecting pipeline between the Chhawla BSF Camp and the Daulatpur water pipeline.