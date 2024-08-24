DJJS chalks out series of activities to mark Janmashtami celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Dance ballets, immersive LED light show and an installation of a unique 3D 'Govardhan Mountain' model are among a series of programmes planned by the socio-spiritual organisation Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) to mark the celebration of Janmashtami on Sunday and Monday.

The two-day event, to be held at DDA Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka, is based on the theme of 'Darshan Itihaas Ka, Parivartan Aaj Ka' (Recalling the Values of the Past & Transforming the Present), reflecting the organisation's commitment to "integrate the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna with the pressing needs of the modern world".

While a dance performance focussing on the life and times of saint Meerabai, the 16th century Rajput princess and mystic poet, will aim to inspire modern-day women; other key performances will show the dramatic interpretations of Krishna's life including his slaying of Kansa -- the tyrant ruler of the 'Vrishni Kingdom' -- or multi-hooded venomous Kaliya snake, and the story of 'Paundraka', also known as the fake lord Krishna.

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are among the eminent figures set to attend the event.

Besides cultural performances, the event will also feature a 'Matki-Fod Leela' activity, where the earthen pots representing the prevalent societal issues -- including corruption, atrocities against women, religious animosity and environmental degradation -- will be broken by the chief guests and attendees.

"The symbolic breaking of these matkis will be accompanied by a mass pledge from the thousands of audience to take collective action against these social challenges. The activity will be underscored by the sound of Shankhnaad and high-energy music, creating a moment of unity and resolve among the thousands in attendance," the organisers said in a statement.

Another key attraction of the celebration will be the focus on environmental conservation through the 'Govardhan Mountain 3D Model'.

According to the organisers, the large technologically advanced 3D installation will serve as the event's centrepiece, symbolising the eternal message of lord Krishna's 'Govardhan Leela' where the attendees will actively participate by placing laathis into the model -- each laathi symbolising a personal pledge to protect the environment.

"As these laathis are placed, the mountain will gradually illuminate, symbolizing the collective commitment to environmental stewardship", they added.

Janmashtami, an annual festival that celebrates the birth of lord Krishna, will be observed on August 26 across the country.