DKS' comments on Chamundeswari hills diversionary tactic over RSS anthem row: Union Min Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday charged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with making the "Chamundeswari hill is not exclusive property of Hindus" remark to divert attention from the controversy surrounding his recital of the RSS anthem recently.
Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, has apologised for singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prayer song on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, while asserting there was no party pressure on the matter.
"...when you sang the RSS anthem inside the assembly, you got a rap from your party high command. To overcome the problem you created this controversy around Chamundi Hills," Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, alleged.
Shivakumar had said, "Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundi belong to everyone and are not the property of Hindus. People from all communities visit Chamundi Hills in Mysuru," remarks that have kicked up a row with the opposition BJP lashing out at him.
Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Shivakumar said Chamundeshwari Devi is the deity of Karnataka.
"It is government property...Nowhere is it mentioned that only Hindus should visit this shrine. Chamundeshwari blesses people from all faiths." Taking strong exception to Shivakumar's statement, Karandlaje demanded that the deputy CM clarify the ownership of Chamundi Hills if it is not a Hindu property.
"Shivakumar said Chamundi Hills is not a Hindu property. If so, then whose property is it? Because Tipu Sultan (18th Century AD Mysuru ruler) had ruled this region, are you going to declare it as Waqf property," asked Karandlaje, while speaking to reporters here.
Alleging that the Congress government has already declared agriculture land as Waqf property, she claimed many farmers, monasteries and temples are in trouble due to Waqf board notices.
Mysuru MP and scion of the Mysuru Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraj Wadiyar termed Shivakumar's statement on his family deity as "hurting".
"It's a very painful and ridiculous statement. At a time when people are worshipping the Goddess Gouri and Ganesha, a statement was given that hurts the Hindu sentiments, which is condemnable," Wadiyar, a BJP MP, said.
The state government had earlier announced that eminent Kannada literatteur Banu Mushtaq, who won Booker Prize for her book 'Heart Lamp' (Edeya Hanate in Kannada), will inaugurate Dasara festivities this year.
The BJP questioned the choice, saying those who have faith in Chamundeshwari Devi alone should inaugurate it.
As the BJP intensified its campaign against the state government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festivities by alleging that she had insulted Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in her 2023 speech, Shivakumar hit out at the Saffron party for "communalising" the issue. PTI GMS SA
