DLF denies claims of water supply issues in its malls in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Amid reports of water supply problems at two of Delhi's most prominent malls, DLF Promenade and DLF Emporio, in Vasant Kunj, the real estate company denied the claims in a statement on Monday.

"Contrary to claims, the two malls are operating with an adequate water supply and have not faced disruptions that would necessitate closure. Both malls acknowledge the concerns raised about water supply in Vasant Kunj for a couple of days, but clarify that their malls have robust contingency measures in place," DLF said in a statement.

They said that their teams are working diligently and in close coordination with concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted services, especially with the festive season at its peak.

"Our foremost priority is to give the best services to our customers," the statement read. There were reports of water supply issues faced at these malls due to problems with regard to the supply of water through water tankers. According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, the issue has been resolved. PTI SSM HIG