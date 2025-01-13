DLSA, district administration probe 'humiliation' of schoolgirls in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) A joint team of the district legal services authority (DLSA) and the Dhanbad administration on Monday investigated allegations of humiliation of girl students by their school principal.

Led by DLSA secretary-cum-sub judge Rakesh Roshan and sub-divisional officer Rajesh Kumar, the team recorded statements of the principal, students and their guardians.

The principal is accused of asking 80 class 10 girls to remove their shirts for writing messages on them, forcing them to return home wearing only blazers, according to parents.

CCTV footage from the school was reviewed and seized for further examination.

Roshan said a report would be submitted to the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), while Kumar would provide a separate report to Dhanbad deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra.

"We will wait for JHALSA's instruction," Roshan said.

Earlier, the JHALSA took suo motu cognizance of the case and directed the DLSA to investigate the matter.

On Monday, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the school demanding the principal's arrest.

A women's group also took out a candle march in Koyla Nagar, demanding justice for the students.

On Sunday, the Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh (JAM) filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), accusing the principal of committing a "shameful act" and demanding action under the POCSO Act. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB