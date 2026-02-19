Chennai (PTI): Late actor Vijayakanth founded DMDK on Thursday joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance here for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, ending weeks of political speculation.

DMDK's move came amidst reports that the opposition AIADMK was also actively wooing the party to its led NDA. Key NDA constituent BJP slammed DMDK, saying while it has boarded a "sinking ship," Vijayakanth's "athma (soul) will not forgive" the party for forging ties with the DMK.

Incidentally, this was the first time the two parties have forged an electoral alliance. DMDK joined hands with the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK for the 2011 polls where the opposition combine, which also included the Left parties, trounced the DMK, relegating it to the third position in the 234-member TN assembly. With 29 MLAs, Vijayakanth became the Leader of Opposition then.

On Thursday, DMDK top leaders sealed the alliance at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here in the presence of Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin.

DMDK general secretary Premathala Vijayakanth, accompanied by senior party functionaries, including its treasurer and her brother L K Sudheesh, called on Stalin to formalise the partnership. During the brief interaction, the DMK chief presented a shawl to both the leaders of the DMDK.

Premalatha presented a flower bouquet to the CM and posed for a group photograph with DMK MP Kanimozhi and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin to mark the formal entry into the alliance.

In a social media post, Stalin said, "It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by Captain Vijaykanth and a man who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), has joined the Secular Progressive Alliance."

The DMDK founder is fondly addressed as 'Captain.' "I warmly welcome sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the party founded by Captain, along with their party supporters. Let this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu," he said, sharing images of the DMDK leaders joining the DMK-led alliance.

He emphasised the objective of ensuring the continuation of the "Dravidian model governance," of inclusive growth.

Later, addressing reporters, Premalatha said, "DMDK has forged an alliance with the DMK. We have joined the alliance after listening to our party supporters. We have formed an alliance at this time when Captain is not there with us."

"This alliance should have been formed in 2016. But, after a delay of 10 years we have joined the DMK alliance. With the blessings of both Captain and Kalaignar, we have forged a partnership with the DMK,"she said.

In 2016, DMDK led the multi-party "Makkal Nala Kootani" (People's Welfare Alliance) that had the Left parties, MDMK and VCK as its constituents.

To a query, Premalatha said, "a seat-sharing committee will be formed soon by both the parties. They will decide on the seats to contest and the constituencies will be formally announced by brother Stalin."

She added that the alliance was formed after consultation with the party functionaries. "All our party cadres supported this (alliance). This time, they felt that we must align with the DMK. That is their decision, and it is my decision as well. That is the primary reason we are joining hands with the DMK."

"You all know that the DMDK was founded in 2006 by actor Vijaykanth and he(Vijaykanth) alone earned a vote share of 8.33 per cent," she recalled.

In 2021 assembly polls, DMDK partnered with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party was part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

Currently, the DMK-led alliance comprises the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, Vaiko-led MDMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.

Meanwhile, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Vaiko hailed the development as "sweet news".

"We happily welcome them. The Secular Progressive Alliance gets strengthened with this alliance. Victory for the DMK-led alliance has been confirmed with this," the MDMK founder told reporters in Madurai.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Leader Thol Thirumavalavan took to social media to welcome the new entrant and said DMDK's inclusion would pave the way for a "resounding victory" in the assembly elections.

The BJP Tamil Nadu unit reacted sharply and criticised the move as a "betrayal" of the DMDK founder's legacy.

The movement created by Captain joining the anti-people DMK, will "never be forgiven by the Captain's Soul," it said on its social media handle.

"Captain Vijayakanth has been fighting against the evil force DMK. The DMK has been humiliating Captain Vijaykanth...," the official social media account of BJP Tamil Nadu unit said.

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, BJP Leader Tamilisai Sounderrajan said, "As far as I am concerned, they (DMDK) have boarded a sinking ship. Invoking the legacy of Captain, they have forced their cadres to act as captains of a vessel that is already going down."