DMDK discusses strategy for Assembly poll, to contest on 'Murasu' symbol

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK discussed initiatives to strengthen the party at grassroot level, during the party’s district secretaries' meeting here on Thursday.

Though the party was yet to announce its stance on electoral alliance, the DMDK has decided to contest the Assembly election next year on the party's 'Murasu' symbol.

According to a release from the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, several crucial issues were discussed for the development of the organisation at the district secretaries meeting with general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth in the chair.

"The DMDK discussed initiatives to strengthen the party and about the people's rights retrieval conference 2.0 at the meeting held at the party headquarters in Koyambedu," the party said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Premalatha reiterated that the party will announce its stance on alliance at the meeting to be held in Cuddalore soon.

“The alliance will be formed as per the wishes of the people. We are clear on the issue of alliance. It will be announced either before or at the meeting,” she said.

Responding to a question, Premalatha said, “the DMDK members will contest on the party’s Murasu symbol in the Assembly election next year. PTI JSP JSP ROH