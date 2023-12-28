DMDK founder and Tamil actor Vijayakanth dies

Chennai: DMDK founder-leader and popular yesteryear Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away here on Thursday following illness.

MIOT International said in a press release: "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

Diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, the party said in a release, adding in view of difficulty in breathing, he was put on ventilator support.

Vijayakanth was unwell for quite some time and his wife Premalatha took over the reins of the party days ago.

Vijayakanth was about 71 years old.