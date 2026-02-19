DMDK joining DMK camp setback for NDA, faces backlash from BJP

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK’s decision to reject the AIADMK and join its political rival, the DMK, has come as a setback to the NDA, which is trying to woo the party back into its fold.

The DMDK’s move drew a strong reaction from the BJP, which has been attempting to bring together parties opposed to the DMK under the NDA to dislodge the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The DMDK, however, viewed the move as a major political shift that would enhance its prospects in the elections.

“This is not just a political decision (to align with the DMK)… it is my commitment to protect the trust of the people. With the blessings of the Captain (Vijayakanth) and the support of the people, we will definitely win,” Premalatha Vijayakanth said in a post on the social media platform X.

A senior AIADMK leader said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had already assured a Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK.

“Efforts were made to rope in the party, as it has been opposed to the DMK since Vijayakanth launched it,” he said.

A BJP functionary admitted that senior leaders, including Union Minister L Murugan, had made hectic efforts to ensure that Premalatha did not tilt towards the DMK.

He claimed that her decision to hold talks simultaneously with two parties indicated she was bargaining for more.

Reacting to the development, BJP senior leader 'Dolphin' Sridhar said, “By admitting the DMDK into its camp, the DMK is attempting to send a message to its ally, the Congress, that it should agree to the number of seats allotted to it.” “She has joined an alliance that is facing anti-incumbency, a combination that is sure to be defeated in the 2026 election,” he added. PTI JSP SSK