DMDK office bearers favour alliance, decision to be announced on Jan 9

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) DMDK district secretaries and other office-bearers in the party have favoured an alliance in the upcoming Assembly election, and a final decision will be announced on January 9, the party's general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said on Monday.

The party would make known its stand on forging electoral ties with political parties.

"We held a ballot in which our party's district secretaries and other office bearers cast their votes expressing their views on which party - DMK, AIADMK or TVK to align with," Premalatha said.

The opinion expressed by the party men will be taken into consideration, and the final decision will be announced at the party's conference on January 9, after the ballots were counted, she told reporters here.

"Our priority is the 2026 Assembly election. We will certainly form an alliance. Though a Rajya Sabha seat was promised to us by the AIADMK, for now, it's the Assembly election that will be our focus," the DMDK general secretary said while responding to a question on alliance with the AIADMK.

The DMDK had walked out of the AIADMK-led alliance before the 2021 Assembly poll, as it was allocated fewer seats than 41 that it had sought during the seat-sharing talks.

The AIADMK had offered 15 seats to the DMDK, while it gave 23 to the PMK and 20 seats to the BJP, then. PTI JSP JSP ROH