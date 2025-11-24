DMDK party formed by hard work, says Premalatha Vijayakanth, skips talk on alliance

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 24 (PTI) DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said the party emerged from the hard work and dedication of its founder ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth and exuded the hope that the party will make a mark in the Assembly election next year.

The DMDK leader, on a visit to the Temple City, delivered a pep talk to invigorate the party cadres ahead of the Assembly election.

She, however, refrained from any mention of resuming alliance talks with the political parties during her visit late on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters in Tirupattur, Sivaganga district, the DMDK general secretary said the Metrorail project must be implemented in Madurai and Coimbatore and expressed that the central government should operate additional Vande Bharat trains in the state.

To a question, Premalatha replied, "Nothing can be said about alliance for the Assembly elections at the moment. We will announce it at an appropriate time." The alliance in which DMDK is a part will win the upcoming Assembly elections, she added.