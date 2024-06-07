DMDK seeks recounting of votes in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam has sought recounting of votes in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency where its candidate lost by a margin of over 4,000 votes in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth alleged irregularities in the counting of votes in the constituency and said there was a 'conspiracy' behind the loss of her son and DMDK candidate Vijayaprabhakaran.

DMDK, which aligned with the opposition All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) contested from 5 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

"The prospects of Vijayaprabhakaran were very bright when counting of votes commenced. However, later in the night, it was announced that he had lost the polls by a margin of just 4,379 votes," Premalatha told reporters.

"How is it possible that he lost the polls just by a margin of just 4,379 votes in a constituency which has 10 lakh voters. This shows that it is "well planned" and there is a "conspiracy" behind the counting of votes and we have evidence to prove that," she claimed.

She charged that the number of votes that was officially declared by the Election Commission (EC) did not match with what was informed by officials at the counting centre.

Seeking to address the issue, Premalatha said her party has knocked on the doors of the EC through letters demanding recounting of votes in Virudhunagar constituency.

"Through email and through registered post, we have sought the Election Commission to conduct recounting of votes (in Virudhunagar constituency). Through the media, I am also seeking the EC to conduct the recounting of votes immediately," she said.

Congress candidate B Manickam Tagore won from Virudhunagar constituency securing 3,85,256 votes while Vijayaprabhakaran got 3,80,877 votes.