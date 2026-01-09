DMDK to announce its stand on alliance today

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 9 (PTI) DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce her party’s stand on alliance after chairing a conference at Veppur here on Friday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the “Makkal urimai meetpu maanadu 2.0” (People’s Rights Retrieval conference 2.0).

The conference is politically significant as Premalatha, who had earlier expressed her displeasure at the AIADMK not allotting a Rajya Sabha seat to her party, would spell out DMDK’s stance on alliance.

The party had already held a secret ballot asking its district secretaries and office bearers to convey their views on aligning with the DMK, AIADMK or TVK for the upcoming Assembly election.

The decision would be announced later today.