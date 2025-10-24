DMFT scam happened across Jharkhand, fresh irregularities coming to light in various districts: BJP

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Friday alleged that the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) scam took place across Jharkhand, with fresh reports of irregularities in the use of the funds coming in from different districts.

Ruling JMM, on the other hand, cited a CAG report for the year 2015-2021 and alleged that serious irregularities were found in the use of DMFT funds during the tenure of BJP's Raghubar Das.

"I had earlier said that the Bokaro DMFT scam is just a glimpse and in reality, this corruption has been spread throughout Jharkhand. Now, new scams are coming to the fore from Koderma and Dhanbad districts," Marandi, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said in a statement.

Marandi had in September alleged that bureaucrats were involved in the DMFT scam in Bokaro and accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of involvement in it.

"Generally, IAS officers carry their experience from one district to another, but in this government, officers also take their old brokers and contractor partners with them," Marandi alleged sarcastically.

He also alleged that while serving as the deputy commissioner in Koderma, Aditya Ranjan, in connivance with private skill development organisations, looted the DMFT fund in the name of 'skill development'.

"Now that he has become the deputy commissioner of Dhanbad, the same game has started there too," he alleged.

Marandi urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to conduct a high-level inquiry into the use of the DMFT fund in Koderma during the years 2022-24.

JMM countered the allegation by claiming that strict action is being taken against those found indulging in scams, with Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) acting swiftly in all cases.

"Ours is not a BJP government that officers involved in corruption will go unpunished. We have seen ACB actions against senior bureaucrats involved in corrupt practices and anyone found involved in the scam will be punished. Such scams had happened even during BJP regimes but no action was taken," JMM central committee member and spokesperson Manoj Pandey said.

JMM central committee member Tanuj Khatri cited a CAG report for the year 2015-2021 and alleged that serious irregularities were found in the use of DMFT funds during Raghubar Das' tenure.

"Babulal Marandi repeatedly refers to those scams, but the CAG report clearly states that the real flaw was in the BJP's policies and management.

"Babulal Marandi repeatedly refers to those scams, but the CAG report clearly states that the real flaw was in the BJP's policies and management.

"The current Jharkhand government is using DMFT funds with complete transparency and accountability, but due to the central government's policy, adequate funds are not reaching local people. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha demands that the central government increase the DMFT contribution rate to protect the interests of mining-affected districts," Khatri added.