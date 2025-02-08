DMK achieved huge victory on Periyar's soil, says TN CM

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said his party registered a huge victory on Periyar's (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy) soil in Erode.

All those who contested against the DMK in the Erode East by-election lost their poll deposit, he said, addressing a massive gathering of the DMK at Avadi here to protest against the Central government for 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget.

He charged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has no concern for people's development, but was keen only on sustaining itself in power through 'communal politics.' "The BJP government wants to gain politically... It wants to do communal politics and continue in power. That's why the Union Budget lacks substantial announcements not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the entire country," Stalin said.

Firing sharp barbs at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chief minister said, "She thinks she can deceive Tamil Nadu by quoting Thirukkural. Now she started quoting from Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao. But nothing was announced for the people." "As they say in Telugu, 'a great name, but doesn't give water to drink,' the name is Union Budget for India but nothing in it for the people," Stalin said.

He said the name of the poll-bound Bihar was repeated six times in the Budget just as Andhra Pradesh's name figured prominently in the previous Budget. "We are not opposed to providing funds to Bihar or Andhra Pradesh, but we are asking why are you ignoring us," he said.

Also, he flayed the announcement on nil tax for income upto Rs 12.75 lakh, saying the move would only benefit less than two per cent of the 140 crore people in the country.

"I leave it to your (Sitharaman's) conscience, which is a matter of pride - that you belong to Tamil Nadu or making allocations for Tamil Nadu's development," Stalin asked.

The Centre's move to provide interest-free loans to states, instead of funds, amounted to a father giving loans to his children for their education, food and clothing. "Can it be construed as governance when the Centre says it will provide loans but not funds? Is this federalism. Does the Constitution say so? Are you ruling as per law or according to your wishes," he asked.

Tamil Nadu, the backbone of the Indian economy, was continuously deprived of funds, as the BJP government did not like the state since the people did not vote for it in the Lok Sabha election, the chief minister claimed. PTI JSP KH