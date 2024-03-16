DMK aiming high with its welfare measures, seeks 2019 repeat of a sweep, AIADMK banks on EPS

Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK appears to be sitting pretty as it has implemented a slew of welfare measures including the Rs 1,000 per month assistance to women, as promised in its poll manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls.

Led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the DMK, as a key constituent of the INDIA alliance, has managed to keep its allies, including the Congress in good humour and is confidently approaching the polls. Assembly bypolls will also be held in the state that day.

For the main opposition AIADMK, with the pending civil suits in the Madras High court over its internal affairs shadowing it, the party under its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hopes to make a mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. A triangular contest in Tamil Nadu was necessitated by the Dravidian major’s decision to walk out of the BJP alliance.

The BJP, with a newfound vigour, is aiming for an upset. It has not been able to make significant electoral gains in Tamil Nadu in the past but the saffron party is hopeful of reversing that trend, especially under an aggressive K Annamalai who is heading its state unit.

The Congress' alliance with DMK is intact and it will be seeking to repeat its 2019 performance, where it won 8 out of the 9 seats it contested from the state, besides netting the Puducherry union territory as well.

SWOT analysis of parties in Tamil Nadu.

DMK STRENGTHS: -Party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s staunch anti-BJP stand on issues including CAA.

- The popularity of the ruling DMK is more or less intact.

-Organisationally the DMK is really very strong across the state and this was the fact even when it was in the opposition too.

-Full-fledged support of the DMK's allies including the Congress and Left parties.

WEAKNESSESS: -.'Family rule' and 'dynasty' politics, an accusation often made by the main opposition AIADMK and BJP.

- Corruption allegations against DMK Ministers, for alleged offences during the previous DMK regime.

--The ED case against former Minister Balaji for alleged corruption during his stint as Minister in the AIADMK regime and he continues to be in jail.

--Corruption cases against Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu as HC has taken up suo moto revision of their discharge in graft cases.

--Madras HC setting aside the discharge of TN Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy in a corruption case.

--Though DMK dismissed Jaffer Sadiq, an office-bearer from the party in connection with allegations of links with an international drug cartel, the issue is highlighted often by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to target the DMK.

-Cauvery issue: AIADMK has been repeatedly targeting the DMK alleging it has not secured TN's rights in Mekedatu issue as the Cauvery Water Management Authority took up the dam proposal of Karnataka for discussion and referred to the Central Water Commission.

OPPORTUNITIES: --The implementation of welfare measures including fare-free travel in state-run buses for women -Attracting investments an electoral talking point to assure more and more job opportunities -Since O Panneerselvam, a leader belonging to the Mukkulathor community is out of the AIADMK, it has to some extent diminished the strength of the AIADMK in the southern districts.

THREATS: -The AIADMK under Edappadi K Palaniswami is well organised and is a real power across the state and has an edge over DMK in western parts of the state.

-.AIADMK continues to target DMK over its poll assurances including those related to procuring sugarcane at Rs 4,000 a tonne and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal.

-AIADMK has severed ties with BJP and is showing determination to take on the DMK - BJP under state chief K Annamalai is aggressive to win LS seats and increase its vote share in the state. Annamalai's level of seriousness in attempting electoral victory is unmatched by his predecessors in Tamil Nadu except for L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan to an extent.

-BJP's campaign of 'family rule' and 'corruption allegations' against the DMK -A number of poll promises are either yet to be implemented or not implemented fully.

AIADMK STRENGTHS: -Strong leadership under Palaniswami who doesn’t mince words while targettng the DMK and BJP leadership -His anti-CAA stand may polarise the minority votes and give secular image to the party -Safeguarding state rights over the Cauvery water issue -Palaniswami, as CM, introduced Kudimaramathu scheme to restore minor irrigation tanks and lakes in the state.

-Declaring the Cauvery delta region as a protected special agriculture zone while in power. Also introduced 7.5 percent quota for state government school students in medical courses admission.

WEAKNESSES: -Lose cannons in the party that fetch unwanted publicity.

-Palaniswami will be only star campaigner.

-Inability to project a strong leadership at the centre.

OPPORTUNITIES: -Drugs, CAA and other regional issues likely to dominate the polls -Could consolidate minorities votes.

-Could make inroads into the DMK pockets.

THREATS: -Strong PM candidate in BJP, Narendra Modi who invokes MGR and J Jayalalithaa legacy against family rule.

-Opposition India bloc leaders campaign -Litigations that seem to dent the party’s image. PTI VGN JSP SA